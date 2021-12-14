BINGHAMTON, NY – Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo is doing her part to make sure a local charity has the funds it needs to serve our community.

Lupardo visited the Walmart in Vestal on Friday to ring the bell for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

The Salvation Army has been in desperate need of volunteers to help it raise the money.

Lupardo wants the community to know this is an all hands on deck effort and it wouldn’t be possible without the people that volunteer.

“I try to help out every year, do some bell ringing for the Salvation Army. They do such incredible work in the community and this is one of their main fundraisers so it’s important to come out and show my support,” says Lupardo.

Lupardo says it’s nice to be able to help out and give back.

She says she is very appreciative of how kind the community is here every year for the campaign.

The Red Kettle event goes on until Janurary 2nd.