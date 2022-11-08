ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo was accompanied by her husband Scott Peters to the Union Center Fire Station Number 2 in Endwell to vote this morning.

The Democrat is seeking her 10th term in office.

Lupardo said she feels positive about the campaign and the direction our community is heading in.

She believes she spent a lot of time listening to people’s concerns and also letting them know about the progress that’s being made.

“What I’ve tried to do with the campaign is just run a purely positive campaign about things I’ve done to try to elevate the community, celebrate the positive but also be honest with people about the challenges. Trying to solve problems and help people have a better life.”

Lupardo planned to spend the day assisting campaign volunteers at Democratic headquarters and helping get out the vote efforts.

The 123rd Assembly seat was not changed by redistricting and still encompasses the City of Binghamton and the Towns of Vestal and Union which includes Endicott and Johnson City.

Her Republican opponent, Binghamton City Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti voted early on Sunday.