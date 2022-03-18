OWEGO, NY – In honor of Women’s History Month, this agency held a luncheon to support women veterans and caregivers.

The Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency wanted to find a way to recognize these women, as they say women are not often recognized as “true” veterans. Michael Middaugh says they wanted to host this in 2020, but had to reschedule due to the pandemic, but he says an event specially for women veterans hasn’t really been done before locally.

The Keynote speaker at today’s event, Cheryl Kressly, has 4 years active duty with the Marine Corps as an aviation technician, she says her transition back was relatively easy, but because she took advantage of the programs presented to veterans.

“In addition to women veterans being a small portion of the population, the demographic is changing. That percentage is actually increasing as far as the ratio of veterans that are women versus men. There is a rising presence and we need to be able to leverage that to increase our network,” says Kressly.

Middaugh noted that when veterans return home, they need constant care, and most of the time its the family members that provide that.

He wants veterans and caregivers to know that there is help out there available to them.

He also wants women veterans to know that they are appreciated and they deserve all the love and respect that men veterans receive.

The event hosted about 45 people today and he hopes it continues to grow in the future.