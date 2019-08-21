LUMA Festival tickets going fast

BINGHAMTON – The clock is ticking for both LUMA Festival organizers and attendees.

While five of the seven installations planned for this year’s event are free, there are two world premiere pieces that require tickets.

That includes this performance titled “The Challenge” by Freckled Sky which will take place inside the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Freckled Sky, known for its appearance on “America’s Got Talent,” blends projection with live performance.

Then Onion Lab will bring its first world premiere to LUMA with a project titled “Phasing Rain” which will take place on an entire floor of the State Street parking ramp.

“It’s twenty-seven channel surround sound and it’s a sort of powerful statement about the power of nature and its ability to affect humanity’s future. It’s a little hard to explain exactly what it looks like but you’re gonna want to see it because the experience is just powerful, overwhelming, immersive. It’s probably not like anything you’ve seen before,” he says.

Tickets for Phasing Rain in the parking ramp cost $5 and each showing is limited to 75 people.

Admission to The Challenge at the Arena is $7 with only floor seating limiting the capacity to 800 for each of the six shows.

Some performances are already sold out.

LUMA takes place on Friday and Saturday September 6th and 7th and also includes four large projection mapping installations on historic buildings in downtown Binghamton.

Bernard says the ticket revenue only generates a small amount of their financing.

Most of the funding comes from sponsorships and its annual kickstarter campaign which ends on Friday at 2 pm and is still about $3,000 short of its goal.

For links to tickets and the Kickstarter, go to http://LUMAFestival.com.