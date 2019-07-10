LUMA tickets go on sale

Tickets for a signature event at this year’s LUMA Festival go on sale tomorrow.

This September, LUMA will feature performance group Freckled Sky seen here on the TV show America’s Got Talent where they received a golden buzzer from judge Howard Stern. Freckled Sky combines live performance art with dance choreography and projection technology to tell a story. They’re bringing a brand new show to the Floyd L. Maines Veteran’s Arena, marking LUMA’s largest indoor production to date. Tice Lerner, Co-Founder of the Projection Arts Festival, says that what’s in store for this year will be like no other.

“Everything this year is bigger. There’s just going to be more happening, more to see, and the things that we are doing are just in themselves and by themselves that much bigger.”

Since 2000, Freckled Sky has traveled around the world displaying their art and working with pop artists such as P!nk and Paula Abdul. They’ll have 6 performances, 3 each night of September 6th and 7th. Tickets cost $7 for general admission floor seating and can be purchased starting at 1 PM tomorrow at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran’s Arena Box Office and Ticketmaster.com

This year’s festival will also feature 4 free outdoor projections onto historic downtown Binghamton buildings and a ticketed event inside one of the city’s parking ramps.