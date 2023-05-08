BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – LUMA has a new opportunity for 2 of its top sponsors to become a part of the artistic experience.

The LUMA Projection Arts Festival is offering two of its financial supporters a 60 second custom light projection by one of the world’s best projection mapping artists.

The minute-long animations will be projected prior to the featured work by the as yet unnamed artist.

Co-Founder Joshua Bernard says the Platinum level sponsorship package will stand out before LUMA’s audience of tens of thousands.

“This is a really exciting opportunity to do what is really an ad for your business that is going to run for 60 seconds, but it has the excitement, it has the fashion, it has the sparkle, it has the pizzazz of the projection mappings that we present at LUMA.”

Bernard says sponsorships are key to the success of LUMA, with more than 100 local businesses providing their support.

And he says LUMA is produced at a quarter of the budget of comparable projection mapping festivals because of the dozens of volunteers, skilled and unskilled, that contribute their time.

For information on the platinum level sponsorship, email sponsorship@LUMAarts.org.

LUMA will take place on September 8th and 9th this year.