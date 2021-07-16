LUMA returns for 7th year

BINGHAMTON, NY – A popular projection arts festival is coming to light up Binghamton for the 7th year.

LUMA returns to downtown on September 10th and 11th, with a rain date of the 12th.

Last year, the festival put on a virtual reality opera which earned them good reviews in the New York Times.

The festival typically draws around 30,000 people per year and blends engineering and art together.

LUMA Co-Founder Josh Bernard says it has become a model for other festivals around the country.

He says he wants to make Binghamton a center of innovation.

“We actually call ourselves the country’s premiere projection arts festival, one of the reasons that’s true is beyond simply the number of people that show up the number of artists that are here, the size of the festival, what’s always been important from the very beginning is the quality of the work. That we’re working with world class artists, as well as some really, really talented local artists,” says Bernard.

Some of the artists expected to be at the 2021 festival include Light Harvest, Max10sity, Mindscape Studio and more.