BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – One of Binghamton’s biggest festivals is just 8 days away. LUMA will take over downtown on September 9th and 10th from 8:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.

Today, the festival released its official 2022 map. The map will help festival-goers navigate their night and visit all of the amazing attractions that LUMA has to offer. You can download a PDF version of the map here, or pick up a print copy at the festival’s start.

Take a look at the 2022 map below: