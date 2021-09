BINGHAMTON, NY – With less than a week to go, LUMA has made an adjustment to their protocol.

The event takes place this Friday and Saturday, and the need for a free ticket had been announced in order to limit crowd size.

Now, the festival says the will require either proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a mask.

LUMA says in an online statement that they are encouraging everyone to get a vaccine, and that their entire leadership team has gotten theirs.