BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The LUMA Projection Arts Festival has been a staple in downtown Binghamton since it began in 2015 and plans for this year’s show are already underway.

The two-day immersive lightshow will be returning to the area from September 8 to September 9. The free event will feature six new projections created by renowned artists from all over the world as well as a variety of unique vendors for guests to enjoy while they experience the festival.

LUMA was founded nine years ago by a street photographer, a film editor, and an event planner. The free event only expected to see a crowd of 3,000 people and were shocked when 30,000 came. Since then, the festival has grown each year and the projections have gotten larger and livelier. LUMA now employs hundreds of people from artists to engineers in order to bring Binghamton to life each year with animations on some of the city’s most historic buildings. The 2023 season is set to feature some of the artists most creative work yet.

Some of the featured projections planned for this year’s festival include:

Light Session by Romera: Located at 65 Hawley Street, “Light Session” uses the Family Court building as a base to visually represent the soulfulness of jazz music. The projection will feature an array of colors and shapes as well as a musical soundscape to make viewers feel immersed in the narrative of the show.

Based in Madrid, the Romera team specializes in audiovisual content, post-production, and graphic work. The company started in 1998 and has worked on larger-than-life graphics for events, television shows, concerts, and more.

Web of Life by Mindscape featuring Snow Raven: “Web of Life” will also be featured on the city’s Family Court building on Hawley Street. The projection uses Snow Raven’s Arctic Siberian Sakha ancestry as a muse and represents the togetherness of life and nature through symbols, animals, and stories from individuals and communities. The visual will be accompanied by vocals from Snow Raven.

Mindscape is an award-winning multimedia technology studio specializing in projection mapping and interactive art installations. The studio is based in Romania and has appeared at the LUMA festival before, depicting the uncertainties of life with “Cosmogonia” in 2021.

Snow Raven is an indigenous singer and activist. She uses a combination of authentic Sakha traditional shamanic sounds and modern electronic music in her songs. She uses modern ideas and ancient wisdom from her Artic Siberian culture in her music and teachings to represent the beauty of all beings.

Awakening by Glitch: Located at 95 Court Street in the heart of downtown, “Awakening” is a testament to humanity as it has evolved over time. The show takes viewers on a journey throughout the building’s history and wants them to leave questioning whether the structure is just a marker of time or a living being itself.

Second Nature by Yann Nguema: Located at the Metro Center on Court Street, Yann Nguema’s “Second Nature” transforms the traditional facade of the building into a visual poem with lights, lasers, and music to marry history and modern innovation.

Yann Nguema is a French digital artist supported by the Anima Lux company. They specialize in large scale projection mappings and immersive video art.

Infinite Horizons by Maxin10sity: Viewers will be able to go on a space exploration at the SUNY Broome Culinary and Events Center, located at 78 Exhange Street, with “Infinite Horizons.” The projection follows an astronaut as he moves through ever-changings cosmic worlds and will leave the audience wondering where his journey will take him next.

Maxin10sity is an award-winning projection mapping company using art, technology, and business models to create innovative visual realities. The 2023 show is the company’s fourth appearance at LUMA.

Peg Johnston Living Lights Project by various artists: The Peg Johnston Living Lights Project is a community inspired show featuring artists from all backgrounds. Local artists, both young and old, provide the festival with 2D scale drawings of historic building facades representing Binghamton’s architecture. The submissions are then scanned and projected onto the face of the Atomic Toms building, located at 196 State Street. The initiative will create a gallery that represents the spirit of the Southern Tier.

Peg Johnston, who passed away in May 2023, was an artist and activist in the community. She was a powerful force for the LUMA Festival. LUMA renamed the “Mural Mapping” initiative in her honor this year.

Artists over the age of 13 can submit their artworks for consideration by August 22. Submissions can be created using drawing, painting, and collage. Return digital submissions must be sent to Quinn@lumaarts.org by 4:30 PM August 22 for consideration.

Children under 12 can also participate in the show through public workshops held at The Discovery Center. If you are not able to attend the workshop, mural templates can be picked up from the center. All kids’ submissions must be returned to or left with The Discovery Center by August 22.

The LUMA Projection Arts Festival has a goal of revitalizing the City of Binghamton through art. The group closely combines their creativity with local businesses, city officials, and members of the community to benefit the city and show off the beauty of area. LUMA brings in an estimated one-night income of $900,000 and throughout the year, works to add to Binghamton’s reputation.

For more information on the 2023 LUMA Festival can be found on their website, lumafestival.com or visit their Facebook page, LUMA Projection Arts Festival.