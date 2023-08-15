BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The LUMA Projection Arts Festival is encouraging local artists to try their hand at projection mapping.

LUMA has renamed its annual mural mapping feature the Peg Johnston Living Lights Project in honor of the late artist and community activist.

Each year, LUMA selects a downtown Binghamton building for artists to use as a template to create their own visual to be projected onto it. This year, LUMA is returning to the upper floors of the Atomic Tom’s building on State Street which hosted mural mapping in 2019.

Co-Founder Joshua Bernard says it’s a great way to get the whole community involved with the festival.

“We want this to be the most submissions, part in memory of Peg Johnston, because she really loved to get the community involved. Huge numbers of the community and cross-sections of the community and diversity of the community. So, we’re really making an effort, a renewed push this year to get as many different kinds of people involved in this project,” said Bernard.

Artists are encouraged to have their artwork interact with the design of the building. The artwork that is accepted will be projected in loops, with a goal of more than 30.

You can get an outline of Atomic Tom’s on canvas or on paper at the Garland Gallery on Washington Street orr download a digital version at lumafestival.com. Kids can also decorate a paper version at the Discovery Center.