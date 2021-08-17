LUMA Festival returns with COVID-19 accomidations

BINGHAMTON, NY – While LUMA is returning to the streets of downtown Binghamton next month, COVID concerns have prompted organizers to make it a ticketed event, albeit still free.

In an effort to limit the crowd size, audience members must register for one of 6 time periods of an hour and 15 minutes each, at 8:30, 9:45 and 11 P-M on both Friday and Saturday September 10th and 11th.

Registrants are limited to 2 tickets per email address.

Viewing areas in front of each of the 5 major installations will be cordoned off and the unvaccinated will be required to wear masks.

By the way, the number of buildings has now grown to 5 with the announcement that Freckled Sky, the 2-time America’s Got Talent competitor, will be back with another piece that incorporates a live actor interacting with the projection.

“For the first time this year, they will be debuting a brand new concept with LUMA. We have not seen the concept, the concept is being developed as we speak. We have no idea what it’s going to look like and that’s part of the fun of it. As you know, LUMA is a projection mapping festival but we really invite our artists to push the boundaries, to try new things, to innovate, to change,” says Bernard.

2019, Freckled Sky staged a performance inside the Veterans Memorial Arena.

This year, it will project onto Binghamton City Hall.

LUMA has also launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise donations from the community with a goal of $30,000.

To download your free tickets and find a link to the Kickstarter, go to LUMAFestival.com.