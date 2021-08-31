LUMA Festival puts out Kickstarter Appeal

BINGHAMTON, NY – The LUMA Projection Arts Festival says it needs financial assistance from just 1 percent of the people who attend the annual event in order to sustain it.

Each year, LUMA launches an online Kickstarter appeal to raise donations to augment the business sponsorships and government grants it receives.

The festival, which is free to attend, set a goal of $30,000 this year but is currently $11,000 short of its goal with only 3 days to go.

Co-Founder Joshua Bernard says LUMA typically attracts 40,000 people to downtown Binghamton over its 2 nights and that in previous years, roughly 400 people have donated to the Kickstarter.

So far this year, that number stands at less than 200.

Bernard says the need is urgent.

“If you could throw in $50, if you could throw in $5, we need you right now. Just so you understand the kind of urgency and importance of this, we need to raise $30,000 in the Kickstarter and we have no ability to raise that money if it doesn’t come through the Kickstarter because we’re at the festival now,” says Bernard.

Bernard says that under Kickstarter rules, if they don’t reach their goal by 6 PM Friday, LUMA will not receive the $19,000 that’s already been pledged.

To sweeten the deal, LUMA is offering a number of rewards for those who meet certain pledge levels, including this year’s T-shirt, a zippered hoodie and a set of incandescent stickers.

You can find a link to the Kickstarter project at LUMAFestival.com.

You can also download your free tickets at the site as well.

Due to the pandemic, crowd sizes are being limited so free tickets must be secured.

LUMA takes place on Friday September 10th and Saturday September 11th with a rain date of Sunday September 12th.