Luma Festival in need of volunteers

BINGHAMTON, NY – LUMA plans a return to projecting animations onto downtown Binghamton buildings this year, but it needs additional volunteers to do so.

LUMA averages about 30 thousand visitors over its 2 night run.It takes historic buildings and creates a light show that interacts with the architecture.

The event was unable to happen last fall due to the pandemic.

This year, it’s looking to cordon off viewing areas in front of each of its 5 major installations with a limit of 5 thousand spectators in each.

So, it will require added volunteers to help manage the crowds.

Volunteer Coordinator Jibreel Cooper says he’s attended LUMA every year but this is his first time getting involved.

“It’s very good that we have something going on in the city. It’s something just to keep spirits up, especially after this hard year that we’ve had in 2020. It’s good to have something like LUMA for people to look forward to,” says Cooper.

Cooper says volunteers are also needed to assist with marketing and setup and that training will begin a couple weeks prior to the event.

LUMA is scheduled for Friday September 10th and Saturday the 11th with a rain date on Sunday the 12th.

LUMA is accepting online time reservations as a means of managing crowd size.

Admission is still free and there will be different time periods to choose from.

For information on how to volunteer or to register for a time period, go to LUMAFestival.com.