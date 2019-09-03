LUMA Festival gains a major sponsor

BINGHAMTON N.Y -With three days to go and the map all printed, the LUMA Festival got a big financial boost today from one of our area’s biggest employers.

LUMA held a news conference at the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator to announce that Lourdes has come on board as a major backer.



The hospital will sponsor the performance titled “One Giant Leap” designed by local studio Favorite Color and projected onto the HealtheConnections building at 49 Court Street.

The festival also released its map of featured presentations along with several ancillary events taking place throughout downtown this Friday and Saturday nights.



Lourdes President and CEO Kathy Connerton says major quality-of-life events like LUMA help the business community with employee recruitment and retention.

“This represents the wave of new creative energy for Binghamton. It continues to grow and strengthen our community and for that we reason we made the decision to join this year in welcoming over 45,000 people to our community,” says Connerton.

LUMA also bestowed a new honor on Ty Muse, President and CEO of Visions, and even named the award after him.



Muse received the Muse award in recognition of Visions being the first financial backer of the festival.

Reminder that you need a ticket to two indoor presentations this year, including “The Challenge” by Freckled Sky which will take place inside the Arena.

For tickets, go to LUMAfestival.com