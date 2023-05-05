OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A popular Finger Lakes Brewery is moving its Ithaca taproom to downtown Owego.

Lucky Hare Brewing is opening up on Lake Street in the former location of the FarmHouse Brewery.

Lucky Hare began making beer in Watkins Glen a decade ago and opened its first taphouse in Hector 7 years ago.

The new second location maintains the long bar and much of the infrastructure, but a second bathroom has been added, a new color scheme and an extra room in back for special events and a dart league.

Co-Owner Richard Thiel says Lucky Hare uses only fresh, local ingredients in making a wide range of craft beers from a light ale to an imperial porter.

Thiel says beer is a community beverage best enjoyed with a group of friends.

“We’re kind of a laid back organization. We don’t take ourselves too seriously. Just look at our logo and our name and you realize that we like to have fun.”

Lucky Hare brews 15 hundred barrels of beer each year and its cans are available in stores across the Southern Tier.

The Owego taproom will have a kitchen and host special events like live music, trivia and pop-up brunches.

A soft opening is planned in the near future and once it’s open, it’s hours will be noon to 7 Mondays and Tuesdays and noon to 9 Wednesdays to Sundays.

For more information, go to luckyharebrewing.com.