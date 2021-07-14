Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul visits Syracuse preschool to advocate for childcare funding

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This afternoon, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul visited Gingerbread House Preschool & Childcare Center in Syracuse to thank the child workers, and highlight the importance of investing in accessible and affordable child care for working families.

“We had a problem before the pandemic. Now it is a crisis on steroids. It has been exacerbated, and when I speak to business owners and CEOs of large corporations from Syracuse to Buffalo to Manhattan and ask them what their greatest challenges have been, many of them are finally. The light went off in their heads and saying we’re having trouble getting people back to work because of childcare. We’ve been saying this for decades.” Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul

The state is investing $35 million into the Quality Stars NY Program, which provides resources and support for early childhood programs in underserved communities.

The funding will help support up to 1000 additional child care programs in the state.