ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following their lockdown Wednesday morning, officials from both the Rochester Police Department and Rochester General Hospital will be holding a conference late Wednesday morning to discuss the incident.

Just after 1:00 a.m. the FBI alerted the Rochester Police Department of a live-streamed video of a suicidal male, Rochester Police Department Lieutenant Greg Bello said. He said the video was potentially indicative of a threat to the Rochester General Hospital (RGH).

Investigators reviewed the hours-long video and determined that while the male was suicidal, there was no threat to the hospital.

RPD officials identified the location of the male, and found his residence in East Rochester. They responded to the address. The male, now dead in the home, potentially had an explosive device which, as of 11:30 a.m., has prevented East Rochester officers from entering the home.

“Thankfully, no danger was ever present at RGH, and all of their employees, patients, and families are safe,” said Lt. Bello. “Moving forward, we will continue to work with Rochester General Hospital in coordinating safety plans to ensure safe outcomes at their facilities.”

Dr. Rob Mayo, the Chief Medical Officer of Rochester Regional Health, expressed his gratitude for the RPD’s presence and coordination to the attack. He highlighted his plans to support staff moving forward, and mentioned support resources available.

“We all know that traumatic events like this require time to process, and they may require assistance of others to think through, talk through that processing emotional and debriefing experience,” said Dr. Mayo.

The lockdown ended at around 9:30 a.m. Dr. Mayo said there was no interruption to patient care. An investigation is currently ongoing at DePaul Drive in East Rochester.

You can watch the full press conference below:

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.