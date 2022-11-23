VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Black Friday is known as the day to stock up on gifts for the holidays, but a local charity is asking the public to give back this Friday.

This marks the 15th year that the Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton is teaming up with Mirabito for the annual Give Back Friday toy drive.

This Friday at the Mirabito directly across the street from Target on the Vestal Parkway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. volunteers from the charity will be collecting toys and monetary donations for the local Toys-4-Tots campaign.

The gas station will continue its tradition of lowering gas prices until the drive concludes at 2 p.m.

The President of the charity, Liz Bucci Burns says there is no specific age range, and says that donated toys should be new and remained unwrapped.

President of Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton Liz Bucci Burns says, “We’ll have volunteers here with buckets for donations so we can come right up to your car, or you will see a big U-Haul that we’re collecting toys. So, if you want to skip the gas line and just come right to the truck you can drop off toys or give us, you know, a couple of dollars.”

Santa Claus and his elves will be at the Mirabito collecting donations, as well as a special appearance from Rowdy the Rumble Pony from 11 a.m. till noon.

Burns says that Mirabito will be providing free coffee, hot-chocolate, and Christmas cookies.

Following the toy drive, the Children’s Charity will also be hosting a fundraiser at the Old Union Hall Friday evening from 6 to 10 p.m.

It costs $20, and includes refreshments, wine, beer, dinner, and entertainment.

The Hall is directly across the street from the Old Union Hotel.