NEW YORK – May 7th marks New York States 11th annual “I Love My Park Day”.

Show your love and support for your favorite state park, local park, historic site or public land by participating in cleanup events at nearly 150 sites all across our state and do your part in keeping New York looking beautiful as ever.

Volunteers will celebrate New York’s public lands by cleaning up debris, planting trees and gardens, restoring trails and wildlife habitats, removing invasive species and working on various site improvement projects.

And if you aren’t able to make this don’t worry, you can still help all year by practicing Leave No Trace principles and by recreating safely, sustainably, and hiking in suitable conditions based on weather and experience level.

To register for “I Love My Park Day” visit: https://www.ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day