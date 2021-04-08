Love for Liam fundraiser

ENDICOTT, NY – An Endicott child with a disease that is the leading genetic cause of death in infants is defying the odds.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a dangerous neuromuscular disease that can be fatal.

When Liam Fabrizi was born with SMA, his parents were told that he wouldn’t make it past 18 months, but here he is 3 years later and getting stronger day by day.

To help pay for medical and travel expenses for Liam to meet with specialists, a bowling fundraiser has been organized.

Liam’s mom, Megan Fabrizi, says she isn’t left speechless often, but seeing how far Liam has come, left her in awe.

“He actually sat unassisted for about 10 seconds, he pulled himself away from my hand and sat unassisted, and I am just, this kid blows my mind I’m telling ya,” says Fabrizi.

The event is being held at the Ideal Bowling Center in Endicott on Sunday.

It’s from noon to 6 and costs $15 per person which includes 3 games and shoes.

There will also be chicken dinners for sale as well as 50/50 and basket raffles.

For tickets, call Tammy Fabrizi at 321-9769.