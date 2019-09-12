Lourdes unveils new Mobile Dental van

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Lourdes latest addition looks to brighten smiles on the go.

Lourdes unveiled its new Mobile Dental van this morning.

The unit will be used to provide preventative dental services to elementary schools and under-served communities in the area.

The van has two dental chairs and a rotation of four dentists that will work out of it.

Lourdes Oral Health Center Operations Manager Cindy D’Introno-Fitch says they currently provide services for 28 elementary schools in Broome County.

She says this new mobile unit will help broaden their reach even further.

“This is one way for us to go out and capture the population that doesn’t necessarily have access to health care or dental care. This was a really big part of us actually migrating to some of our surrounding counties,” she said.

She says along with Broome they have a presence in Delaware and Chenango counties and will soon be expanding into Cortland County.

The new mobile dental van joins Lourdes fleet of mobile medical units that includes another dental van, a mobile services van, and two mobile mammography vans.