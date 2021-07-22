Lourdes pushes for cancer awareness screenings with new ads featuring Olympic gymnast

BINGHAMTON, NY – Lourdes Hospital and its parent company are using a famous U-S Olympian to promote cancer screenings and more awareness.

Highlighting the story of Olympic gymnast Shannon Miller in new video spotlights, Ascension and Lourdes are stressing the importance of not delaying cancer screening and health care.

Miller was a member of “The Magnificent Seven” that won the gold medal at the 1996 Olympics.

Ten years ago, at age 33, she was diagnosed with a form of ovarian cancer after almost delaying her routine screening.

Stacie Hansen, the Service Line Director for Oncology at Lourdes Hospital, says that if cancer is identified early, there is a better chance for beating it, and for better outcomes.

“With the COVID pandemic, over the past year and a half, nationally and locally we’ve seen a dramatic decrease in cancer screenings, and that has led to a decrease in cancer diagnosis. We know that cancer is still occurring at the rates it has been, it’s not like cancer just went away. So we recognize we really need to get people back on track with their screenings,” says Hansen.

She says if people are waiting a year or two to get their screenings, it could lead to a cancer diagnosis at a much later stage, which could affect treatment and outcome.

Hansen also recommends having an open and frank conversation with your primary care provider.