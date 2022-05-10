JOHNSON CITY, NY – Lourdes says it is bringing a first-of-its-kind health and wellness center to our area.

A ribbon cutting and blessing was held at the Lourdes Pavilion inside a portion of the former Sears building at the newly rebranded Oakdale Commons.

A state-of-the-art fitness facility opens May 25th including 3 large salt water pools, an enormous fitness floor with dozens of cardio machines, strength machines and free weights and several group fitness studios.

Members will have access to modern locker rooms, steam and sauna and quarterly health assessments by Lourdes nurses.

Plus, complimentary childcare.

Lourdes President and CEO Kathy Connerton envisioned a multi-specialty health center with a holistic and customizable approach to wellness.

“Whether you are looking to safely exercise with a chronic condition, or you are seeking to safely recover from an illness, injury or surgery, our healthcare and fitness team will collaborate to deliver the right program for you,” she says.

Later this year, additional Lourdes services, including physical therapy, primary care, orthopedic care, imaging and lab services and a drive-through pharmacy, are scheduled to open at the Pavilion.

Connerton tells NewsChannel 34 that the longer range plan is to consolidate all of Lourdes orthopedic services at the Oakdale Commons.

The Matthews family purchased the vacant Sears Department Store 3 years ago under the business Spark Broome.

Matthews then teamed with longtime local developer Marc Newman to form Spark JC which purchased the remainder of the mall with the exception of JC Penney earlier this year.

Doug Matthews says the successful transformation of the Sears will serve as a blueprint for the rest of the Oakdale Commons.

“We’ve got some very exciting plans, a lot of plans in the works and look forward to sharing all of them with you in the near future. I can tell you it’s going to be amazing. You guys are really going to be impressed with what’s coming. But I can’t tell you yet,” he said.

Special membership pricing for Lourdes Health and Fitness is still available prior to the Grand Opening.

There’s more information at http://LourdesHealthFitness.com.

A free grand opening celebration is planned for Saturday June 4th from 9 until 1.