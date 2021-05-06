Lourdes Hospital reports security breach

BINGHAMTON, NY – Lourdes Hospital is reporting a security breach in which patient information was made available.

The hospital says that their 3rd party partner in processing pharmacy claims, CaptureRX, reported suspicious activity to them last month, which first became apparent on February 11.

The perpetrator was believed to have had access to patient information such as first and last name, date of birth, prescription information and more along those lines.

Lourdes says CaptureRX took additional steps to verify its security and reduce the likelihood of this happening again.

The hospital says affected individuals have been notified and none of the breached information was retained.