Lourdes Hospital offers COVID antibody IV treatment

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local hospital has been administering an advanced COVID treatment since Christmas.

Lourdes Hospital is offering Monoclonal Antibody Treatment, a therapy used to combat the coronavirus.

Our bodies naturally produce antibodies to help fight off any sickness we may have.

However, when our body encounters something new, much like COVID, it takes a little longer for our bodies to produce the necessary antibodies.

Hospital officials say the monoclonal antibody infusion contains no live COVID-19 nor anything else that could make you sick.

Senior Director of Client Services Stacie Hansen says that for it to be effective, you must get the treatment very quickly after testing positive.

“Overall we have seen really good results, with patients not progressing to severe illness, in spite of being really high risk. Typically patients who are feeling better report their symptoms improving within 24 to 48 hours,” says Hansen.

There are different types of Monoclonal treatments.

Hansen says your doctor will be able to tell you which one you qualify for.

The infusion is done by IV and it’s a one time treatment.