BINGHAMTON, NY – Lourdes Hospital is entering the new year with some new branding outside on its main campus in Binghamton.

New signs featuring the Ascension logo were installed last week.

Lourdes has been part of the Ascension system, a collection of non-profit Catholic healthcare facilities, since 1999.

In 2017, it officially changed its name to Ascension Lourdes.

The A logo was selected by The Daughters of Charity, the hospital’s historic sponsors.

The three colors in the Christian trinity symbol were chosen with green representing growth, blue signifying health and purple representing compassion.

The rebranding is taking place at all Lourdes facilities.