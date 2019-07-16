Lourdes donates blankets to comfort cancer patients

As part of a partnership between the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Subaru, to spread hope, love and warmth to cancer patients, Lourdes received a donation of blankets to give to their patients undergoing treatment.

During the month of June, Matthews Subaru and other participating retailers had a “loves to Care” showroom display encouraging customers to fill out a message of hope card offering strength and support to cancer patients. The cards were given with the blankets to Lourdes Oncology Department. Matthews Subaru Sales Manager Robert Finta says it’s great anytime you can help provide a little joy to someone going through such a difficult battle.

“It’s phenomenal, it’s a great feeling because it’s something that warms up our hearts and obviously they’re fighting a terrible disease so it gives them something to smile about and hopefully it gives them something to look forward to.”

The partnership has been going for 4 years now. This year Subaru helped donate 43,000 blankets nationwide as part of the program.