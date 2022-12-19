BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The employees at Lourdes Hospital have once again delivered big on a promise to provide a Merry Christmas to local families in need.

Lourdes staff have purchased gifts supporting more than 55 families as part of the Christmas Mission Project.

Each year, different departments within Lourdes Ascension adopt a family and buy them clothes, diapers, gift cards to make a holiday dinner and other necessities.

Workers from different practices and clinics identify families in need, even an occasional co-worker.

The recipients provide a wish list along with preferences.

Director of Community Development Karen Riewerts oversees the effort.

She says the employees really get into the spirit with creative wrapping and special additional gifts including stocking stuffers.

“It amazes us every single year to see the generosity of our Lourdes staff members and what they are willing to assist other families to bring joy and happiness ton those families, especially to the families with children.”

Riewerts says each child also receives an educational toy, game or book.

In all, more than 108 adults and 125 children are supported by the project.