Lourdes Camp Hope is helping kids deal with loss

KIRKWOOD, N.Y. – A local summer camp has once again helped kids going through a difficult time.

Camp Hope is a camp for children ages six through fourteen who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

Based at Camp Sertoma in Kirkwood, the camp is in its thirteenth year as a special project of Lourdes Hospice with volunteers and social workers working to organize it.

The three day camp has attendees take part in healing circles along with other normal camp activities such as swimming and crafts.

Hospice Volunteer Coordinator Bettye Canestaro says it’s important for kids that have experienced loss to know they’re not the only ones dealing with it.

“The kids come here as strangers. And they’re strangers to us, we don’t know the children before they come to camp. Then the third day that they leave they have a friend forever. It’s good for them because they realize they’re not alone, they have someone that their feelings might be different but it’s pretty much the same,” Canestaro said.

This year’s camp had twenty-two attendees.

Some other entertainment for the kids included a visit from Animal Adventure, a magician, a martial arts demonstrator and a musician.

Lunch is donated everyday of the camp by various local restaurants.