Lourdes Basket Raffle returns

BINGHAMTON, NY – After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Lourdes famous basket raffle is back.

The 19th annual event is scaled back though, with fewer opportunities to purchase raffle tickets.

The baskets were at the Oakdale Mall’s Centre Court over the weekend for public participation.

Different departments within Lourdes donate the items available in baskets with a variety of themes such as barbeque, movie night, tools and lottery tickets.

Money raised is split between a handful of local charities.

Chief Mission Integration Officer Susan Bretscher says the employees get very creative and enthusiastic when compiling their baskets.

“Part of our mission is really serving our community and meeting their needs. If we have an opportunity to do something like this, where we can help organizations that we know are helping the people that we serve and other in the community, we’re all in,” says Bretscher.

This year, employees chose the following charities to receive the funding: CHOW, Mom’s House, Mercy House, the Mental Health Association and the Lourdes Employee Charitable Contribution Organization.

The raffle baskets are now in a room off the hospital cafeteria where only employees and people with other reasons to be at Lourdes can participate.

Hours are 7 to 9 A-M and 11 to 6 tomorrow and then 7 to 11 on Wednesday.

The drawings take place Wednesday at noon.