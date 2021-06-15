Lottery computer system restored after outage that temporarily left customers without their winnings

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Computer systems that the New York Lottery uses to pay winners are back up and running in Central New York and around New York State after an outage delayed winnings since last Wednesday.
The technical issue resulted in many lottery winners unable to claim their money at lottery retailers or the New York Lottery offices.
A spokesperson for the New York Lottery tells NewsChannel 9 that systems were restored Tuesday at 8 a.m.
He writes: “All wagers were recorded properly and all winning patron tickets can now be redeemed.”
As usual, winnings of $600 and less can be cashed in at local retailers where lottery tickets are sold. Prizes more than $600 must be claimed at New York Lottery offices around the state, where appointments are required.
There are three lottery offices around New York State, including:
- 620 Erie Boulevard West, Syracuse
- Vernon Downs, Oneida County
- 5857 Route 96, Farmington, Ontario County
Others offices are in Batavia, Buffalo, Yonkers, Fishkill, Hamburg, Islandia, Plainview, Queens, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Nichols.
Appointments can be made online.
The spokesperson says the Lottery handles a lot of data with its $10 billion in annual sales, so non-stop work to restore it took time.