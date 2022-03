BINGHAMTON, NY – Looking for a way to help Ukraine?

Lost Dog Café in Downtown Binghamton is helping support the people of Ukraine with each meal purchased this week.

$.50 of your dinner or lunch from 3/8 to 3/12 will go to CARE. CARE is a Ukrainian Crisis Fund providing urgent aid.

CARE’s response aims to reach 4 million people with necessities like water, food and hygiene kits.