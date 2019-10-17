Lost Dog Cafe celebrates 25 years

BINGHAMTON, N.Y: A popular downtown Binghamton eatery is celebrating its silver anniversary next week.

The Lost Dog Cafe is turning 25 on Monday.

It first opened in an old gas station on Main Street in 1994, serving an eclectic menu that featured its signature dish, Rigatoni ala Vodka, from the very beginning.

In 1997, it moved to its current location at the corner of Henry and Water Streets and was a smashing success from then on.

Marie McKenna, who started the restaurant with her best friend Liz Hughes, says the best part has been all of the people they’ve met along the way.

“We really care about our community, we care about people and we like good food. And that was always our goal. Our inspiration was we wanted to get involved in the community, we wanted to help if we could, and we’ve always done that. That’s just been the foundation of this restaurant. It’s kind of more than a restaurant, it’s a community gathering space,” says McKenna.

Over the years, Lost Dog added the Violet Room for private parties and the Lounge.

It also began bottling its vodka sauce and other specialties for sale in local stores.

To celebrate the anniversary, the restaurant is hosting a dog photo fundraiser on Saturday.

From 11 to 3 in the Lounge, dog owners can get photographs of their pets in front of a Fall scene backdrop for 10 dollars.

Proceeds will benefit Every Dog’s Dream Rescue.

Lost Dog will also be bringing back some old menu items for the remainder of the month.

You can watch McKenna’s full interview, including an explanation of where the restaurant’s name came from, at Binghamtonhomepage.com