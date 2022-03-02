BINGHAMTON, NY – The Lost Dog Café was excited to welcome back the annual Madri Gras celebration last night.

The Basin Street Jazz Band was there for an evening of New Orleans-style music and dancing.

The Lost Dog did bring back its special menu for its guests again as well.

The restaurant was decorated with Mardi Gras flag everywhere and everyone came in wearing lots of beads.

Beverage Director Alex Loughman says the goal is to make it feel as if you’re really in New Orleans, minus the weather, of course.

“Having the band and everyone in the space, it definitely makes the event. Without having the vibe with everyone eating and having a good time. The music, the bands on break right now because its a little quieter, but once they start back up everyone will be dancing back there. The building is alive again,” says Loughman.

The band did remain in the Violet room, just to limit interaction due to COVID.

Like always, if you were lucky enough to find a small, plastic baby in your slice of King Cake, you got your meal for free.