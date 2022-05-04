BINGHAMTON, NY – Get your running shoes on as a one of its kind race dashes back into Binghamton.

The Ross Park Zoo and Confluence Running will hold their “Loop the Lemur” run on Sunday, May 15 at the Zoo.

The run was developed in honor of the two lemurs, Menabe and Rizzo, who sit at the entrance to the Zoo and only see the guests coming in and never out. Loop the Lemur was designed so that runners could pass Menabe and Rizzo as much as possible, giving them all the attention they want.

Each time you pass the lemurs, you’re encouraged to take a selfie or give them a high five. Those who loop the lemurs the most will get into the Lemur Hall of Legends, where your picture will hang inside their habitat for a year.

Everyone who enters the race will receive a shirt, medal, and access to the “Tail-Gate” after party by Brooks. There will also be prizes for the Overall Male and Female, Second Place Male and Female and Third Place Male and Female.

A portion of all race proceeds will go back to the Zoo to support conservation efforts.

There are a number of different ways to participate:

6-hour race – $65*

2-hour race – $40*

1-hour race – $35*

Lemur to Leopard Family Run Run – $10*

*- prices to go up on May 8.

For more information and to pick your race, click here.