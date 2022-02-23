BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Park’s Department Winterfest event takes place this Saturday, and will likely have a fresh blanket of snow to complement the fun!

Winterfest is in its 2nd year, and will be held at Nathaniel Cole Park from 12 to 4.

The event is free of charge and participants can enjoy snacks, s’mores, hot chocolate, bonfire fires, hikes, a petting zoo and more.

Beer Tree is also providing a Beer Garden for the adults.

If the predicted storm hits on Friday, there will also be plenty of snow for winter activities such as cross country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding and maybe even ice skating.

Those who love to fish can get to the event very early (6:30am) to register for the fishing derby.

Winter activities begin at noon until 4.

There’s also a number of planned, guided hikes throughout the day with the Triple Cities Hiking Club and Finch Hollow Nature Center.