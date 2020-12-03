Long lines form at mobile testing site in Tioga County

Tioga County is one of the first to see expanded testing after the state issued five covid testing teams to test around the state

MANSFIELD, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Free COVID-19 testing expanded in Pennsylvania Wednesday including in Tioga County where hundreds of cars quickly created long lines.

Testing is taking place at North Penn Mansfield High School, one of the first testing sites to open after the announcement of testing expansion.

“The department of health has expanded its contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to deploy five regional testing strike teams throughout Pennsylvania over the next 12 weeks,” Wolf said.

More than 300 people were tested within the first four hours. Tioga County is one of many in Pennsylvania that has seen a significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

“We know right now the positivity rate is over 21 percent for the county and right now that’s too high, that’s over four times the recommended level. We want to see that below five percent,” Jim Nobles, Chairman of the Tioga County COVID-19 Task Force told Eyewitness News.





The reason behind the testing expansion comes as health officials worry about case surges after Thanksgiving travel.

“If you hosted a gathering, if you attended a gathering, isolate yourself now. Come on down to our testing site anywhere from this county, Tioga, or surrounding counties,” Nobles said.

Over the next 12 weeks, 61 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties will see the strike teams in their area.

“The strike teams in all of these areas will move to new locations each week and the most up to date information can be found as to where they are going to be on the Department of Health website,” Wolf said.

You can walk in or drive in to get tested.

The site in Mansfield will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, December 6th and can test 450 patients daily.