Long Island man steals a state credit card and blows $23,000 on this

A psychiatric hospital worker on Long Island has been arrested for using a state credit card to purchase personal items including a bong.

The New York State Inspector General announced the arrest of 38 year-old Michael Weinstock of Saint James, New York.

Weinstock was a mechanic at the Pilgrim Psychiatric Center, a state hospital.

Officials say he used the credit card to buy $23,000 worth of personal items.

Among them, thousands of dollars at a Chicago smoke shop on glass pipes, rolling papers, hookahs and high-end glass water pipes that sell for upward of $1,000