MIDDLETON, NY – A Delaware County man has been charged after allegedly stealing a number of items and driving while impaired by drugs.

On February 17, the New York State Police at Margaretville arrested 32 year-old Robert Hildebrandt Jr. of Mastic Beach after getting a tip.

A report stated than a suspicious person was parked in the lot of Mountain Side Residential Care. Troopers located the vehicle and identified the Hildebrant.

Police then noticed odd behavior associated with impairment. He was asked to preform field sobriety tests and was eventually evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert and given appearance tickets.

Troopers noticed that some of the items in Hildebrant’s car didn’t make sense with the reason he was in the area. The items included sports equipment, tools and other things.

After an investigation, police determined that Hildebrant had allegedly rummaged through numerous unlocked vehicles prior to his arrest.

He was charged on March 13th with Grand Larceny, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property and Petit Larceny. Additionally, he was charged with Criminal Mischief after causing damage to one vehicle which was locked.