HORSEHEADS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A young man from Horseheads is hoping to change people’s perceptions of those with disabilities by challenging himself to an extremely challenging physical feat.

Logan Knowles is planning a 10-K run Saturday afternoon in conjunction with the Hops and Swaps event taking place at Greek Peak Mountain Resort.

Knowles is a paralympian skier and participant in the Greek Peak Adaptive Ski program.

He was born with quadriplegic cerebral palsy which affects all 4 of his limbs causing uncontrollable spasms.

On Saturday, he plans to run from Greek Peak to Dryden High School, circle the school’s track twice and then return to Greek.

He’s been training 5 days a week but acknowledges that the run will be difficult physically, mentally and emotionally.

Knowles hopes that his efforts may change how people perceive him.

“A lot of people when they see me and don’t know me, they’re afraid to come up to me. They’re afraid to engage. People get mad at them for that but it’s not their fault because they’re not educated about it. So, I’m going to get the education to more people, more comfortable around my condition. Not just for me but for all the other people out there with a condition like mine.”

Knowles plans to leave Greek at 1 p.m. and hopes to return between 3 and 3:30.

He’ll have a table at Hops and Swaps where he will be selling raffle tickets to raise money for G-PAS as well as the Seahorse Foundation which is building a school for disabled children in Mexico.

You can follow his efforts on Facebook at Logan’s run for Seahorse and G-PAS.