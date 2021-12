TOWN OF SPENCER – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office report the arrest of a Lockwood woman after allegedly committing arson.

Police arrested 39 year-old Samantha McKibbin following an investigation into a vehicle fire on Coy Hill Road in the Town of Spencer on December 7th.

McKibbin is believed to have set fire to the car, which also caused damage to a nearby residence.

She was arraigned on December 10th and was released on her own recognizance.