BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Black Bears and Lockheed Martin are planning to honor veterans at Friday’s game.

During the second period, a check will be presented to the Twin Tiers Honor Flight, as well as the Guthrie Veterans Patient Fund. Both checks will be for $4,470.39.

The checks will be presented to representatives from both organizations by Lockheed’s Vice President and General Manager, Hamid Salim, during the first media timeout in the second period.

The Twin Tiers Honor Flight is a non-profit charitable organization created to honor America’s veterans for their service. Veterans are taken to by air to Washington DC so they can visit and reflect at their memorials. This is done at no cost to the veteran.

Guthrie’s Veteran Patient Assistance Fund provides financial support to veterans or members of their household struggling with a severe or chronic medical condition.