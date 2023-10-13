OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Lockheed Martin continues to prove it is at the top of its class in scientific advancement with the announcement of its newest contract.

Lockheed has received a contract from the U.S. Navy to produce eight Sikorsky MH-60R SEAHAWK helicopters for the Spanish Navy, or Armada. The aircrafts are built with four decades worth of SEAHAWK learning and knowledge. They are engineered for maritime dominance and are designed with advanced mission systems and sensors for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. Sikorsky is a Lockheed Martin company, and the upgraded aircraft is said to significantly broaden the maritime capabilities of all who use them.

“Operational effectiveness of the MH-60R multi-mission helicopter is a direct result of ongoing

investment by the U.S. Navy, Sikorsky, and our partner suppliers in the air vehicle, mission systems and sensors,” said Hamid Salim, vice president, Sikorsky Maritime Systems.

The Armada retired the last of its 18 Sikorsky SH-3 Sea King helicopters in 2022 after receiving deliveries since 1966. Between 1988 and 2001, the Armada acquired 12 SH-60B aircrafts and more recently, they purchased eight SH-60F SEAHAWK helicopters retired by the U.S. Navy.

“The new MH-60R will upgrade mission systems and sensors of the SH-60B fleet, elevating the

Armada to the highest level of anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare capability,” said the

Armada. “We expect a smooth transition from the SH-60B to the MH-60R.”

The new eight MH-60R aircraft will join a fleet of 330 worldwide operational with the U.S.

Navy, Australia, Denmark, Saudi Arabia and India. In May, the U.S. Navy announced the global MH-60R fleet had surpassed 1 million flight hours. Aircraft deliveries to Greece and South Korea will begin in 2024.

“Lockheed Martin in Owego continues to be top of its class, delivering the best helicopters for

America’s military and allies around the world. This well-deserved $379 million contract shows

that the dedicated powerhouse workforce of Lockheed Martin in the Southern Tier is second to

none,” said Senator Schumer. “Every year, I fight tooth and nail to boost Department of Defense

programs that enhance our national security, support New York workers, and protect important

jobs. I applaud the Navy’s significant investment in Lockheed Martin and its outstanding

workforce right here in Owego.”

Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company. The corporation employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

For more information on the MH-60R, visit lockheedmartin.com.