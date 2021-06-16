Lockheed Martin grants SUNY Broome $75,000 for students in need

BINGHAMTON, NY – SUNY Broome just got a big gift to help students in need.

Lockheed Martin in Owego has donated $75,000 to the college’s Student Emergency Fund, which is meant to support students facing financial hardship.

Lockheed says it wants to help students in the community, especially given that over 300 alumni of SUNY Broome work at the company.

Students will be able to apply for up to $1,000 in a one-time grant to assist with financial emergencies.

Many colleges and universities throughout the country have started up student emergency funds.

Gisele Dure was a recipient of the grant and says it helped her cope during the pandemic.

“At that moment, my son is basically doing virtual school, I did not have enough time to go to work, I could only work 10, 15 hours a week which can’t do much, so pretty much it was the best thing that I received,” says Dure.

According to school officials, it is estimated that 3 million college students nationwide are forced to choose between staying enrolled in school or paying an unexpected bill of less than $1,000.

SUNY Broome President Kevin Drumm says the fund has already helped over 200 students.