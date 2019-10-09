Lockheed Martin employees look to serve their community

OWEGO NY – Lockheed employees are looking to make a big difference in our community.

October is the Month of Giving at Lockheed Martin in Owego, and employees are encouraged to look for non-profits they want to volunteer at or give donations to.

Over 40 non-profits were invited to the fair held last Thursday.

Organizations included everyone from the Red Cross to much smaller non-profits in need of money and volunteers.

The Vice President of Lockheed Martin in Owego, Hamid Slaim, says he’s proud of his employee’s effort and the relationships that have been developed in the community.

“You know I think that this lifts people up. We have, if you think about a company, decompose it, two key ingredients are customers and employees. And our relationship with the community allows us to recruit and retain outstanding employees in our business. And they’re really the asset of the company. So, very excited for them to have a chance to meet new people,” says Slaim.

Slaim says that last year the company’s employees put in 30 thousand hours of volunteer work.