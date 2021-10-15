Local woman writes book about grieving

WINDSOR, NY – A Windsor woman is sharing the journey through grief that she took after losing an adult child in the hopes of showing others that you can come out the other side.

Rosanne Norris wrote “beLEEve: A Journey of Loss, Healing and Hope” using the journals she kept following the death in January 2018 of her son Lee.

Lee died of an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at the age of 30.

The book uses excerpts from the 12 diaries Rosanne wrote as she went through a rollercoaster of emotions following Lee’s death.

She has also founded a local chapter of the organization Helping Parents Heal and she serves as a caring listener who other grieving parents can call to discuss their feelings with.

“It can be very challenging, of course, especially for parents who are newly grieving that loss. But, it’s also rewarding too because you know you’re reaching back and taking the hand of somebody you know exactly how they feel. So, it’s rewarding to help them also,” says Norris.

Norris says Helping Parents Heal is a non-dogmatic organization that is open to the discussion of an after-life and communication with lost loved ones.

You can follow her local chapter on Facebook at HelpingParentsHeal/BinghamtonNY.

Norris will be signing copies of her book at the Barnes and Noble in Vestal tomorrow from noon until 4.