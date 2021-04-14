Local woman looks to help save orca whales by using artwork

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local woman is looking for the community to contribute artwork to help save the Killer Whale population.

Lilith Eve of Binghamton works closely with west-coast artist Snow Seychelle to help save orca whales from going extinct.

Seychelle sends her art, depicting herself as a mermaid, to Eve to share hoping to inspire local kids and adults to create their own unique pieces.

Eve, who also has a fairy tree outside her home, says that creating whale art can be one of the most healing and fun ways to help the cause.

“It’s great to see them just using their imagination and drawing and coloring whether it’s using stickers or using their words, you know, trying to emote the idea of whale song. Which means using your words less, using your imagination and heart,” says Eve.

Eve asks that people send the art to her at 5 Brintnall Place Apartment 2 C, Binghamton, New York, 13905.

Donations can also be made to the Pacific Northwest Protectors Foundation.

Everyone who writes will receive a care package with some of Seychelle’s art.