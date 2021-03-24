Local woman cheats worker’s comp out of over $46,000

JOHNSON CITY – A Johnson City woman was sentenced yesterday for defrauding the U-S Postal Service by lying about a back injury while continuing to run a business.

61 year-old Christine O’Neill collected worker’s compensation benefits from 2015 to 2016, claiming she was injured and could not work for the Postal Service.

In the same time period, O’Neill was running her own business, Chris’ Cookies and Cakes, baking, delivering and selling her baked goods.

She was caught when agents taped her selling her goods at a local craft fair and bought some from her while undercover.

She even offered them her business card.

The U-S Attorney’s Office says O’Neill cheated workers comp out of more than 46 thousand dollars.

O’Neill was sentenced to 3 years of probation.