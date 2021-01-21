Local woman celebrates her 100th birthday while beating COVID

BINGHAMTON, NY – A special birthday was celebrated at Lourdes Hospital yesterday.

Binghamton native Pauline Butchko celebrated her 100th birthday, just as she is getting over COVID-19.

Butchko’s family, including her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, stood outside her hospital room with balloons and other decorations.

The nurses at Lourdes wheeled Butchko to the window and put her on the phone with her family.

Pauline’s son John Butchko says his mother is a fighter.

“Four or five months ago she had a pacemaker put in. Year before that she had broken her arm. She says, ‘I’ve lived through the Depression, I’ve lived through losing my husband, I’ve lived through a lot of things in the life, and I’m still here!’ She says, ‘I didn’t expect to live this long,” says John.

John adds that the nurses at Lourdes have been fantastic in making sure Pauline had a special day, delivering a special cake and helping her to dress up.